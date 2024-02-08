Alert Issued For 32-Year-Old Dix Hills Man Missing For Week

Anthony Perez, age 32, of Dix Hills, was last seen at his Weymouth Street residence on Thursday, Feb. 1, according to Suffolk County Police.

Relatives reported him missing on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Perez is 5-foot-6 and 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives asked anyone with information in the case to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8252.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.