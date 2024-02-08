Fair 39°

Alert Issued For 32-Year-Old Dix Hills Man Missing For Week

Police are seeking help in locating a Long Island man who has been missing for a week.

Anthony Perez.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Anthony Perez, age 32, of Dix Hills, was last seen at his Weymouth Street residence on Thursday, Feb. 1, according to Suffolk County Police. 

Relatives reported him missing on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Perez is 5-foot-6 and 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives asked anyone with information in the case to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8252.

