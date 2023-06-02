6 Workers Busted Selling Restricted Products To Minors At Suffolk County Businesses, Police Say

All six workers were arrested during compliance checks that were conducted at several Suffolk County businesses on Tuesday, May 30, according to Suffolk County Police.

Of the 11 businesses checked, investigators said employees at the following stores were busted selling e-cigarettes, cannabis products, or alcohol to underage customers:

Smoke & Beer Convenience Store, located in East Northport on Laurel Road

Mayank Kumar Patel, age 35, of East Northport, charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child for allegedly selling alcohol to a minor, and second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, both misdemeanors

Green Leaf Smoke Shop, located in Huntington on Broadway Greenlawn

Michael Jackson, age 23, of Greenlawn, charged with second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child (misdemeanor)

Smoke Bazaar Cigar & Vape Shop, located in Greenlawn on Broadway Greenlawn

Bassam Alrowhani, age 33, of Valley Stream, charged with second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child (misdemeanor)

Country Tobacco, located in East Northport on Route 25A

Ryan francis, age 24, of East Northport, charged with second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child (misdemeanor)

Oasis Smoke Shop, located in East Northport on Laurel Road

Juan Daniel Veliz Hernandez, age 22, of East Northport, charged with second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child (misdemeanor)

East Northport Smoke Shop, located in East Northport on Larkfield Road

Carl Bluethgen, age 21, of Fort Salonga, charged with unlawful sale of cannabis, a violation

All six employees were released with field appearance tickets to First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

