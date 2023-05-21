4 Employees Caught Selling Vapes To Minors At Bay Shore Businesses, Police Say

All four workers were arrested during compliance checks that were conducted at several Suffolk County businesses on Wednesday, May 17, according to Suffolk County Police.

Of the eight businesses audited, investigators said workers at the following Bay Shore stores were busted selling e-nicotine products to minors:

Bay Smoke Shop on Union Boulevard; arrested was Raza Hassan, age 23, of Bay Shore

on Union Boulevard; arrested was Raza Hassan, age 23, of Bay Shore Vape Guru Smoke Shop on Bay Shore Road; arrested was Ameen Ramsaran, age 22, of Deer Park

on Bay Shore Road; arrested was Ameen Ramsaran, age 22, of Deer Park Shore Stationary & Gifts on Pine Aire Drive; arrested was Lalit Chabra, age 42, of West Islip

on Pine Aire Drive; arrested was Lalit Chabra, age 42, of West Islip Mo Conveniences Smoke Shop on 5th Avenue; arrested was Gamal Al-Malaiki, age 44, of Brooklyn

All four suspects were charged with unlawfully dealing with a child. They were later released on field appearance tickets.

