35-Year-Old From Bellport Killed In Crash At Intersection In Mastic

It happened Saturday, July 22 at approximately 8:45 p.m. in Mastic.

The 35-year-old victim was operating a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Mastic Road when he struck a northbound 2010 Toyota Matrix that was stopped at the intersection of Somerset Avenue waiting to make a left turn, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, identified as Silvano Posadas, of Bellport, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota, a 61-year-old Medford woman, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

