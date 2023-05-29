34-Year-Old 'Brazenly' Stole Cash Registers From Suffolk County Gas Stations, Punched Clerk: DA

Jonathan Moore, age 34, of Brentwood, was arraigned on robbery and grand larceny charges in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, May 25.

The robberies occurred at two 7-Eleven stores in Islip and Lindenhurst, and at the Bolla Market in Brentwood in April and May 2023.

According to the DA’s office, in each case Moore went up to the register carrying items and asked the clerks to retrieve a product behind the counter.

When the clerks went to retrieve the item, Moore forcefully ripped the cash registers out and fled the scene, police said.

During one of the robberies, he allegedly punched a female employee in the face before fleeing with the register.

Investigators did not disclose how much money was taken.

Suffolk County Police arrested Moore on Thursday, May 11 after speaking to numerous witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.

According to prosecutors, he already has another criminal case pending for a robbery that occurred at a BP gas station in Bay Shore in March 2023.

“This defendant was allegedly entering convenience stores and gas stations and brazenly grabbing the cash registers,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“Thankfully, he has been caught so he can no longer terrorize local businesses in Suffolk County.”

Moore is charged with the following:

Two counts of second-degree robbery (violent felony)

Two counts of third-degree robbery (felony)

Fourth-degree grand larceny (felony)

Following his arraignment, Moore was ordered held on $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday, June 13.

