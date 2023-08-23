3-Year-Old Girl Hurt, Suspect Dead After Police Standoff In Ridge

Suffolk County Police Homicide detectives went to a residence in Ridge on Tuesday, Aug. 22 to investigate a murder that had occurred in Central Islip in June, when authorities say the suspect fired a handgun at them, seriously injuring a child, before shooting and killing himself.

Following up on a murder that had occurred at 117 Hawthorne Ave. on Wednesday, June 19, homicide detectives arrived at 6B Ticonderoga Court, at approximately 8:30 p.m.

While interviewing a friend of the suspect who lived at the residence, detectives learned that the suspect was inside the house.

Detectives directed the friend, as well as children who were also in the residence, out of the house.

The suspect, Gary Jones, age 38, of North Amityville, appeared from a room inside the house, armed with a handgun, and fired numerous shots at the detectives, police said.

The detectives backed out of the house and did not return fire, Suffolk County Police said.

One of the shots the suspect fired went through a wall, striking a 3-year-old girl in the next apartment.

The child was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. She underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.

Detectives and police officers surrounded the house and called for hostage negotiators and an Emergency Services Unit.

Emergency Services officers made entry with a robot and found Jones dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.