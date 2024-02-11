24-Year-Old Nabbed For Performing Stunts With BMW In Melville, Police Say

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police First Precinct Crime Section officers were monitoring several areas for unlawful street gatherings when they came upon a large group of vehicles in Melville at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10.

Officers observed Asad Zulfiqar, age 24, of Brooklyn, performing donuts as he drove a 2024 BMW M3 Competition among several other vehicles while numerous pedestrians watched, police said.

Zulfiqar was arrested and charged under a new Suffolk County vehicle and traffic code with unlawful stunt behavior in a motor vehicle and the BMW was seized.

Zulfiqar will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

