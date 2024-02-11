Fair 47°

24-Year-Old Nabbed For Performing Stunts With BMW In Melville, Police Say

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH
In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police First Precinct Crime Section officers were monitoring several areas for unlawful street gatherings when they came upon a large group of vehicles in Melville at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10.

Officers observed Asad Zulfiqar, age 24, of Brooklyn, performing donuts as he drove a 2024 BMW M3 Competition among several other vehicles while numerous pedestrians watched, police said.

Zulfiqar was arrested and charged under a new Suffolk County vehicle and traffic code with unlawful stunt behavior in a motor vehicle and the BMW was seized.

Zulfiqar will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

