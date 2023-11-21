These Suffolk County Eateries Make Top 100 Best Restaurants

“The diners have spoken!”

Restaurant reservation app Open Table released its Top 100 Restaurants List 2023 on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Using a combination of verified diner reviews, ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews, the list delegates the 100 restaurants most favored by diners nationwide in 2023 — and two of Suffolk County’s own have made the cut.

Out of the five New York restaurants on the list, Huntington’s The Farm Italy Restaurant + Bar and Northport’s Del Vino Vineyards have made their mark on the foodie world.

The Farm Italy Restaurant + Bar opened its doors to the public in February 2023 and quickly racked up high reviews from diners near and far.

Promising simple, fresh, and seasonal Italian fare, The Farm Italy currently offers dishes ranging from cacio e pepe to cioppino to mussels to ravioli, all alongside a variety of craft cocktails.

Samantha B. of Levittown wrote on Yelp, “We made our reservations two months in advance and it was so worth the wait. Everything was incredible.”

“Outstanding restaurant,” Michael G. of Plainview agreed.

Perhaps a glimpse into the future, he claimed in his review that The Farm Italy “will be one of the top Long Island restaurant destinations.

Situated on a sprawling vineyard in Northport, Del Vino Vineyards has been serving up bites and wine for five years.

With a mix of small plates to more filling dishes, such as Margherita pizza, truffle burrata salad, and two different types of cheese boards, diners are able to eat in a picturesque backdrop – and with wine made just yards away.

Del Vino Vineyards currently offers a dozen reds, whites, and more, all of which can be perfectly paired with their menu items.

“The food- this was no throwaway... They care about what the kitchen is putting out. Real chef; real fresh ingredients and numerous choices. The serving portions are pretty generous too,” wrote Yelp reviewer Tamara R. of Freeport.

Nancy W. agreed, writing, “This is one of the best Vineyards I have ever been to!”

She described the wine as “truly awesome” and the service as “impeccable.”

Reservations for both restaurants can be made through OpenTable. For the full list of the Top 100 US restaurants, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.