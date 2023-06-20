Person Struck, Killed By Lirr Train Near In Greenlawn

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 1:20 a.m., Tuesday, June 20, at the Cuba Hill Road railroad crossing in the Huntington hamlet of Greenlawn.

The individual, who has not yet been identified, was struck by an eastbound train, said MTA officials.

Train service was delayed for two hours, with normal travel returning around 3:30 a.m.

The MTA Police investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

