Person Struck, Killed By Lirr Train Near In Greenlawn

A person was killed after being struck by a Long Island Railroad train. 

The area of the fatal train strike. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Suffolk County around 1:20 a.m., Tuesday, June 20, at the Cuba Hill Road railroad crossing in the Huntington hamlet of Greenlawn.

The individual, who has not yet been identified, was struck by an eastbound train, said MTA officials.

Train service was delayed for two hours, with normal travel returning around 3:30 a.m.

The MTA Police investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

