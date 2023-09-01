Task Force Bust: Poughkeepsie Man Nabbed With Drugs, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Alonzo Newman, age 35, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 1, in Poughkeepsie.

Newman was arrested following a warrant search at his home related to ongoing narcotic sales in the Poughkeepsie area, said Det. Adam Harris, of the task force.

He was taken into custody without incident and found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, Harris said.

Newman is being held pending arraignment in the City of Poughkeepsie Court.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

