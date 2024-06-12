Suspect Nabbed In 2022 Murder Of Beacon Man, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Naije Perrette, age 24, of Beacon, was arrested on Tuesday, June 11, on Fishkill Ave., in Beacon, for the 2022 murder of Lionell Pitman, age 32, of Beacon, at the Forrestal Heights housing complex.

According to Det. Sgt. Jason Johnson of the Beacon Police Department, detectives, and Dutchess County Drug Task Force members conducted an operation to arrest Perrette.

Johnson said that Perrette was located in a vehicle on Fishkill Avenue and arrested during a traffic stop.

He was charged with murder and arraigned in Beacon City Court, and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

"While this arrest represents the culmination of years of diligent work by members of the Beacon Police Department, the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office, and other assisting agencies, there are elements of the investigation which are still ongoing," Johnson said.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

