Sun River Health Celebrates National Health Center Week with Free Peekskill Health Center Event

Occurring every August, National Health Center Week is an annual week of celebration and awareness created by the National Association of Community Health Centers to highlight the commitment and passion of community health center staff, board members, and supporters, as well as spread the word about the vital services health centers provide in the communities they serve. National Health Center Week 2023 will take place from August 6 to 12, with the theme of “The Roadmap to a Stronger America.”

About Sun River Health

Sun River Health is a network of 48 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) providing primary, dental, pediatric, OB-GYN, and behavioral health care to over 250,000 patients annually. With a dedicated staff of 2,000 doctors, nurses, and health care professionals, we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality, affordable care to those who need it most. Sun River Health started in 1975 when four African American mothers started efforts to open our first health center in Peekskill, New York to deliver accessible, high-quality, affordable health care services to patients in need – no matter their race, religion, income, or insurance status. Today, after more than 45 years of service, Sun River Health is still delivering on that promise to communities across the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island.

sunriver.org