Here Are School Election Results In Dutchess

Some of the results from New York’s first all-mail school elections are trickling in as districts work to count the ballots.

As of Wednesday, June 17, no school districts in Putnam County have reported that their budgets failed, while many of the incumbent school board members look likely to maintain their seats.

In May, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an Executive Order that said all school elections will be held by mail, later rescheduling them and extending the final date for ballots to Tuesday, June 16.

Some results are in, with others expected later in the week on Thursday or Friday.

In Dutchess:

Arlington: No results have been provided.

No results have been provided. Beacon: Anthony White, Kristan Flynn, and Craig Wolf were voted to the Board of Education after running uncontested.

Anthony White, Kristan Flynn, and Craig Wolf were voted to the Board of Education after running uncontested. Dover: Gail Rohr (551 votes), Paul Palmer (533), and Jessica Pelletier (530) elected to the Board.

Gail Rohr (551 votes), Paul Palmer (533), and Jessica Pelletier (530) elected to the Board. Hyde Park: Jeffrey Danielson and Michael Tibbettes ran uncontested.

Jeffrey Danielson and Michael Tibbettes ran uncontested. Millbrook: Chris Rosenbergen (1,122) and Howard Shapiro (954) ran uncontested.

Chris Rosenbergen (1,122) and Howard Shapiro (954) ran uncontested. Pawling: Preeti Govindarajan (1,095) and Marie Phelan Vedder (1,066) claimed two seats over Carolyn Costella (754).

Preeti Govindarajan (1,095) and Marie Phelan Vedder (1,066) claimed two seats over Carolyn Costella (754). Pine Plains: Heidi Johnson (1,572), and James Griffin (1,571) ran unopposed.

Heidi Johnson (1,572), and James Griffin (1,571) ran unopposed. Poughkeepsie: Debra Long (1,613) and Thomas O'Neill (1,532) won two seats, topping Robert Creedon (1,073).

Debra Long (1,613) and Thomas O'Neill (1,532) won two seats, topping Robert Creedon (1,073). Red Hook: Russ Crafton (2,271) and Jenna Seeley (1,987) took two seats, narrowly earning more votes than Jennifer Munn (1,762).

Russ Crafton (2,271) and Jenna Seeley (1,987) took two seats, narrowly earning more votes than Jennifer Munn (1,762). Rhinebeck: Megan Barbera and Jaclyn Savolainen ran uncontested.

Megan Barbera and Jaclyn Savolainen ran uncontested. Spackenkill: Candidate Tom Keith ran unopposed, garnering 1,192 votes.

Candidate Tom Keith ran unopposed, garnering 1,192 votes. Wappingers: Peggy Kelland, John Lumia, and Keith Odums ran unopposed.

Peggy Kelland, John Lumia, and Keith Odums ran unopposed. Webutuck: Christopher Lounsbury (729), Judy Moran (638), and Jay Newman (631) were each elected to the Board.

Each school budget in Dutchess County is expected to pass.

