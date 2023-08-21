Poughkeepsie Man Shot After Threatening Officers With Semi-Automatic Handgun, Police Say

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 7:50 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20 on Main St., in the city of Poughkeepsie.

According to Capt. Rich Wilson, of the city of Poughkeepsie Police, the department received a call regarding a man with a gun on Main Street.

Multiple uniformed officers were dispatched to the area and provided a description of the armed man. Officers located a person fitting the description in front of 622 Main St., Wilson said.

Wilson said responding officers contacted the man and verbally engaged him in an effort to de-escalate the interaction. The man then removed a Keltec 9mm semi-automatic handgun from his pants pocket and menaced one of the officers.

One of the uniformed officers involved discharged their service weapon striking the man. Officers handcuffed the suspect and began immediate first aid measures, including applying multiple department-issued tourniquets, as well as requesting an ambulance, Wilson said.

The suspect, identified as Leopoldo Duartepalacios, age 37, of Poughkeepsie, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The officers involved in this incident were also transported to a local hospital for observation, evaluation, and treatment. All were subsequently released, Wilson said.

Duartepalacios was released from the hospital and transported to the police department where he was charged with menacing a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.

Duartepalacios was later arraigned in the city of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $20K cash bail, $40K bond, or $80K partially secure bond.

