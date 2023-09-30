Pot Shop Employee Busted Selling To Minors In East Fishkill, Police Say

Vikasreddy Sumreddy, age 25, from the City of Poughkeepsie, was arrested in Dutchess County in the town of East Fishkill on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

He was charged with three counts of criminal sale of cannabis, said Det. Lt. Adam Harris of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. Additional charges may be pending, Harris said.

During the month of September, the task force conducted an investigation into cannabis dealers in East Fishkill after receiving complaints that juveniles were purchasing cannabis, Harris said.

The investigation led to the Sky High Smoke Shop located in the town of East Fishkill. During the investigation, Sumreddy allegedly sold cannabis to multiple people under the age of 21, the task force said.

Sumreddy was taken into custody inside the store without incident.

Since marijuana has been legalized by New York State numerous smoke shops have opened in Dutchess County that sell pot-relaed products.

"The Drug Task Force will continue to work diligently to prevent any type of drugs, including cannabis, from ending up in the hands of juveniles that live in our communities," Harris said.

In New York, it's a crime to be a person over the age of 21 and sell cannabis to a person under the age of 21.

Harris said during the investigation, cannabis was sold to a minor as young as 16.

The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Town of East Fishkill Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.