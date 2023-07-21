ID Released For Beacon Woman Killed After Falling 15 Feet While Taking Picture

The Dutchess County resident has been identified as 42-year-old Sukanya Basu of Beacon.

The incident took place around 6:40 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, at Fishkill Creek, said Det. Sgt. Jason Johnson of the Beacon Police.

According to Johnson, Basu was last seen falling into Fishkill Creek in the area of 50 Leonard St.

An immediate search of the creek by police and fire led to the discovery of Basu by the City of Beacon Fire Department personnel.

Police had responded to the area when a witness reported that Basu fell down a 15-foot embankment and was last seen falling into the creek.

When located, Basu was unconscious and unresponsive. Lifesaving efforts were initiated and she was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

An investigation confirmed the initial report that she accidentally fell backward while having her picture taken, Johnson said.

Basu, who leaves behind her beloved daughter Mira Messing, received her Ph.D. in economics from the University of Rochester in 2010. After working as an assistant professor of economics at Vassar College from 2010-2020, she joined Mercer as a workforce strategy consultant. She was still at Mercer when she passed away, her obituary said.

"Sukanya was a fun and witty person, with a smile so stunning it would light up any room she entered," her obituary said. "She was kind and passionate and made an impact on many lives with her positive energy. She will be forever missed. Until we meet again."

Family and friends will gather on Sunday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., Beacon. Sharing of memories and stories will begin at 12 p.m. Private cremation will follow.

"The City of Beacon offers its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," Johnson said.

