Woman's Body Floating In River Near Mid-Hudson Bridge In Poughkeepsie

Kathy Reakes
The area where the woman's body was found was near the Mid-Hudson River Bridge.
The area where the woman's body was found was near the Mid-Hudson River Bridge. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra/Google Maps

A woman's body was discovered floating in the Hudson River.

The unidentified woman was found in Dutchess County around 10 a.m., Monday, April 10 near the Mid-Hudson Bridge and the city of Poughkeepsie.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the area after receiving a report of a possible body in the river near the Mid-Hudson Bridge, said Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

At that time the Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol responded to the scene and recovered the body with the assistance of a Hyde Park Marina employee, Watterson said. The body appears to be that of a female.

Watterson said the investigation into the identity of the woman and the manner of death is continuing by Sheriff’s Office detectives in conjunction with the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office. 

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Town of Lloyd Police, and the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department.

