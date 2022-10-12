Suspects Fleeing Scene Of LaGrange Walgreens Robbery Crash At 100 MPH, Police Say

Three people who allegedly tried to rob a Hudson Valley Walgreens crashed while trying to exit the Taconic State Parkway at speeds topping 100 mph.

The Dutchess County incident began in LaGrange around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, when New York State Police responded to the Walgreens on Route 55 for a reported robbery, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

A preliminary investigation revealed that three men entered the store and jumped over the pharmacy counter and stole numerous medications before fleeing in a black Toyota Camry, said Hicks.

No weapons were displayed during the incident, state police said.

Hicks said troopers spotted the vehicle on the Taconic State Parkway near Carpenter Road and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to comply and crashed at Pudding Street and the Taconic State Parkway in Putnam County.

All three men fled the car and were apprehended a short time later, he added.

The three men, identified as Darryl A. Odom Jr, age 25 of Manhattan, Jason Wade, age 21, and Bahkeem Cooke, age 22, both from Brooklyn, received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Westchester Medical Center for evaluation.

Odom was charged with:

Robbery

Burglary

Conspiracy

Petit larceny.

Odom also is wanted out of Bergen County, New Jersey, and New York City, Hicks said.

Wade was charged with:

Robbery

Burglary

Conspiracy

Petit larceny.

Hicks said he is also wanted by the NYPD.

Cooke, the driver of the vehicle, was charged with:

Robbery

Burglary

Conspiracy

Unlawfully fleeing.

All three were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.

Wade and Odom were turned over to the NYPD on outstanding charges.

