Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Return to your home site

Menu

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Nearby Sites

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
Breaking News: Arrest Made In Main Street Murder In City Of Poughkeepsie
Police & Fire

Man Struck, Killed By Car In Wappingers Falls

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Dutchess County man was hit and killed by a vehicle.
A Dutchess County man was hit and killed by a vehicle. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing a busy roadway in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 10 p.m., Saturday,  June 18 in Wappingers Falls on South Avenue near West Academy Street.

The responding officers found Robert English, age 44, of Wappingers Falls, critically injured in the roadway, said Commissioner Charles Ferry, of the Wappingers Falls Police Department.

English was transported to the MidHudson Regional Medical Center by Mobile Life where he was pronounced dead, Ferry said.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and no charges have been filed.

The accident remains under investigation by the Wappingers Falls Police Department and the state police.

Wappingers Falls Police were assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Wappingers Falls Fire Department, and Mobile Life.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.