Fatal Stabbing Of Beloved Veteran Under Investigation In Beacon

Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating the death of a beloved veteran who was stabbed to death on Christmas Day.

Dutchess County resident Rene ‘Scout’ Vivo, age 65, a longtime resident of Beacon, died on Saturday, Dec. 25 after being stabbed in Beacon.

The City of Beacon Police, which did not return calls for information, said on Facebook that it is actively investigating the stabbing.

"At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the residents of Beacon," the department said.

Vivo, who was born in the Bronx, but lived in the Beacon area for years, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era in 1977 and received an honorable discharge for serving his country, his obituary said.

Affectionately known by several names, but particularly 'Scout'. He worked as a laborer most of his life, he was a jack-of-all-trades type worker, it added.

He enjoyed many things in life, he embraced his Taino Native American heritage and liked to spend outdoors by walking, and was an avid fisherman hunter; he was skilled in martial arts and enjoyed its art, his obituary said.

Vivo also was known as an artist, he enjoyed drawing and poetry, and mostly loved being around his family and friends.

He is survived by his sisters: Iris Colón, Ginette Vivo Velez, and Yolanda Colón; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a host of friends.

A GoFundMe set up to help cover funeral expenses for Vivo said they have reached their goal and will have funeral and visitation services for him on Sunday, Jan. 9, from 1-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Libby Funeral Home at 55 Teller Avenue, in Beacon.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact 845-838-5061 or email detectives@beaconny.gov.

