Beacon School Threat Deemed Unfounded, Police Say

A threat against a Hudson Valley middle school caused an area-wide lockdown of schools and a large police response.

The threat took place in Dutchess County on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Rombout Middle School in Beacon.

According to Det. Sgt. Jason Johnson of the Beacon Police, the school received a call from an individual who made a specific threat.

Department members immediately responded to secure Rombout Middle School as well as the other schools in the city and began coordinating with School District administration as well as the Town of Fishkill Police to ensure that all of the schools in the district were secured, Johnson said.

An investigation quickly revealed that the specifics of the threat were highly consistent with other false threats that have been called in throughout the country, he added.

"The Beacon Police Department is actively working with the FBI’s Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force to investigate the incident and at this time there is no evidence indicating that the call was made by a student of the Beacon City School District," Johnson said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.