'Unruly' Arlington HS Student Injures Several Staff Members, Police Say

An "unruly" male student allegedly injured several staff members when they attempted to restrain him at a Hudson Valley high school.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 at Arlington High School, located at 1157 Route 55, in Lagrangeville.

According to Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the staff members received minor injuries while attempting to control the student.

Information was not available regarding the student, or if anyone was hospitalized.

An investigation is underway in conjunction with the school district.

The Arlington Central School District could not be reached for comment.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the New York State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.