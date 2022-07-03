Strong Wind Gusts Could Knock Out Power, Central Hudson Warns

With wild weather expected to bring whipping winds to the Hudson Valley, utility companies are planning to prepare for potential power outages in the region.

Central Hudson Gas & Electric issued an alert to customers on Monday, March 7 advising that the company is preparing for potentially severe windstorms that could have an impact on service on Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Current forecasts are calling for a low-pressure system to move into the region Monday evening, bringing rain and increasing wind gusts of up to 55 mph in some areas that could break limbs and topple trees onto power lines.

According to Central Hudson, the company “prepares for storms by readying crews, stocking supplies and materials, communicating with community leaders, and following an approved storm plan."

“Central Hudson also takes proactive steps before storms strike to minimize service interruptions, including enhanced vegetation management and danger tree removals, and regular maintenance and upgrades to power lines serving communities,” officials noted.

Residents in the region have been advised to stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and to remember that lines may be entangled and hidden in fallen trees and limbs.

Officials said that residents should also assume all downed lines are live.

“We are closely monitoring the incoming weather system and are prepared to respond if outages do occur," Central Hudson Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations Ryan Hawthorne said. “We ask customers to exercise extra caution as these wind gusts have the potential to create hazardous conditions."

According to Central Hudson, customers can prepare for the storm and potential service interruption by:

Paying attention to weather advisories, storm outage updates, and/or shelter information. Visit hudsonvalleyweather.com for the latest forecast information;

Charging electronic devices in order to connect with Storm Central, Central Hudson’s outage information and reporting site;

Keeping handy a flashlight and fresh batteries;

Having a battery-powered radio to remain informed of restoration efforts;

Confirming adequate packaged or canned foods that require no refrigeration or cooking;

Avoiding opening a refrigerator unnecessarily during outages, so that food lasts longer, an unopened refrigerator can keep food fresh for 24 hours;

Having a non-electric can opener;

Keeping an emergency supply of bottled water on hand for drinking and washing; and

Filling bathtubs with water as added reserves.

