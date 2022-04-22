Phone Scams Under Investigation In Dutchess County

Residents in the area are being warned to look out for potential phone scammers.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office said it has seen an uptick in attempted scams in the area, including two instances where would-be fraudsters posed as members of law enforcement.

“In some cases the perpetrators have tried, sometimes successfully, to use the victim’s emotions about a loved one in trouble to get money,” read the sheriff's office said.

“It’s common for the perpetrators of these scams to try to get money by telling people that one of their relatives has been seriously hurt or is in jail, and that they need money right away.”

The sheriff’s office said scammers will often pose as police or another relative to convince the victim that it’s legitimate.

It’s often very difficult, and in some cases impossible, to get the money back once it’s sent, police said.

The sheriff’s office reminded residents that legitimate law enforcement officers would never attempt to satisfy a warrant or make promises to avoid prosecution by soliciting money.

They offered up several tips that people can follow to avoid becoming victims of scammers. They include:

If you receive an email about an order you didn't place or asking you to send money, call the company using a legitimate number

If someone asks you to purchase merchandise, transfer money, provide bank information, or enter a code given to you by them it's most likely a scam

Sending money overseas is especially risky so use extreme cation

Be especially alert around the holiday season

If there's any doubt about a phone call or email, contact police

