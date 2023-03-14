Nor'easter: Dutchess County Storm Update

Dutchess County officials are warning residents that the county remains in the midst of a long-duration snow and wind event, with several areas throughout the area already experiencing downed trees.

A countywide travel restriction remains in place, with only emergency and essential vehicles permitted on roadways, officials said.

Two sections of County Route 83, which extends from Amenia to Pine Plains, are currently closed due to downed trees. Route 88 (Attlebury Hill Road) in Stanfordville is also closed due to downed trees.

Dutchess County has not yet seen the full impact of this storm, with additional wet, heavy snow and strong winds expected to pick up later in the day.

Central Hudson reports approximately 8,000 customers without power at this time, with NYSEG reporting 165 outages.

Residents are encouraged to check in on older residents and loved ones.

