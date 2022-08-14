Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice
Lane Closures Scheduled For I-84, Taconic Parkway In Dutchess, Orange, Putnam Counties

State officials issued an alert about planned single-lane closures on the Taconic State Parkway and I-84 in the Hudson Valley.
State officials issued an alert about planned single-lane closures on the Taconic State Parkway and I-84 in the Hudson Valley.

The New York State Department of Transportation said Orange, Dutchess, and Putnam County motorists should expect one lane to close on I-84 and the Taconic State Parkway due to bridge maintenance. 

Officials said the lanes will close on weekdays from Monday, Aug. 15 through Friday, Aug. 19, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Eastbound and westbound I-84 between Exit 15 (U.S. Route 6) in Wawayanda and Exit 39 (US Route 9W) in the Town of Newburgh
  • Eastbound and westbound I-84 between Exit 41 (State Route 9D) in Beacon and Exit 69 (US Route 6/US Route 202/State Route 121) in Southeast
  • Northbound and southbound Taconic State Parkway at Exit 23 (Bryant Pond Road) in Putnam Valley

