Gusty Storms With Strong Winds Could Cause Power Outages, Central Hudson Warns

Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation has advised customers to prepare for power outages as potentially severe thunderstorms could bring large hail and strong winds to the region.

A cold front is expected to move through the area beginning on the afternoon of Monday, May 16, and it could bring powerful storms, according to the National Weather Service.

Central Hudson said the storms could knock trees onto the power lines and cause service interruptions.

"We are closely monitoring conditions and have our crews prepared to respond if outages do occur," said Ryan Hawthorne, Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations at Central Hudson. "We have also secured approximately 50 additional mutual aid line workers to expedite restoration efforts if needed. We also ask customers to exercise extra caution as these storms can create hazardous conditions."

The company said residents should stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and assume all downed power lines are live.

Central Hudson also advised customers to prepare for the storm and possible electric service interruptions by:

Paying attention to weather advisories, storm outage updates and/or shelter information

Charging electronic devices in order to connect with Storm Central, Central Hudson’s outage information and reporting site

Keeping handy a flashlight and fresh batteries

Having a battery-powered radio to remain informed of restoration efforts

Confirming adequate packaged or canned foods that require no refrigeration or cooking

Avoiding opening a refrigerator unnecessarily during outages, so that food lasts longer, an unopened refrigerator can keep food fresh for 24 hours

Having a non-electric can opener

Keeping an emergency supply of bottled water on hand for drinking and washing

Filling bathtubs with water as added reserves

The company also issued the following safety tips:

Never use outdoor gas or charcoal grills indoors, as they pose a fire hazard and over time can give off carbon monoxide gas

Beware of fallen trees and limbs, and use caution when traveling

Avoid the use of candles for illumination due to fire hazards

Follow the manufacturer’s safety instructions on the use of emergency generators, and be sure to shut off the main breaker when in use and operate the units outdoors

Operate cars and motor vehicles outdoors only, and never inside the garage

Avoid travel along roadways as hazardous conditions may cause driving accidents, including those involving utility poles which may cause power interruptions

