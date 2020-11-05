COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Dutchess County Deaths, Cases

Dutchess County continues to experience new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, but the number of new daily infections has lowered since the outbreak began in early March.

As of early Monday, May 11, state Department of Health officials said since the beginning of the pandemic there are 3,359 cases of COVID-19, with 40 new cases reported on Sunday, May 10.

Currently, there are 2,200 active cases, with 56 people hospitalized, Dutchess County Department of Health information reveals.

There have been 101 COVID-19 deaths reported in Dutchess and 998 people have recovered.

A breakdown of current COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Sunday:

Poughkeepsie City: 309;

Poughkeepsie: 243;

Fishkill: 174;

Wappinger: 136;

East Fishkill: 153;

Beacon City: 146;

LaGrange: 114;

Hyde Park: 108;

Beekman: 76;

Rhinebeck: 50;

Wappingers Falls Village: 40;

Union Vale: 39;

Pleasant Valley: 41;

Dover: 41;

Pawling: 33;

Red Hook: 20;

Clinton: 16;

Stanford: 13;

Amenia: 12;

Milan: 11;

Rhinebeck Village: 9;

Washington: 10;

Pine Plains: 9.

There have been less than five cases reported in the Villages of Fishkill, Millbrook, Millerton, Tivoli, and North East.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 335,395 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases statewide as of Sunday.

