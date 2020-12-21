COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Dutchess County Cases By Community

There are now more than 1,500 active COVID-19 cases being monitored in Dutchess County as the Hudson Valley contends with the second wave of the virus.

There were nine new virus-related deaths reported in Dutchess in the past week, as the total rose to 215, while the number of active cases rose from 1,330 to 1,511 as of Monday, Dec. 21, according to the county Department of Health.

Late last month, the county was only monitoring approximately 200 active cases.

There have now been 10,238 - approximately 1,000 new this week - confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in early March out of more than 338,000 tests administered in Dutchess.

One hundred and three patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dutchess, up from 96 a week ago.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Dec. 21:

East Fishkill: 158;

Poughkeepsie: 150;

Poughkeepsie City: 135;

LaGrange: 99;

Wappinger: 98;

Hyde Park: 66;

Fishkill: 64;

Beekman: 64;

Beacon City: 44;

Pleasant Valley: 42;

Dover: 35;

Wappingers Falls Village: 21;

Pawling: 20;

Red Hook: 15;

Washington: 10;

Stanford: 10;

Union Vale: 9;

Amenia: 9;

Clinton: 8;

Pawling Village: 8;

Rhinebeck: 7.

There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in Fishkill Village, Milan, Millbrook Village, Millerton Village, Pine Plains, Rhinebeck Village, Red Hook Village, and Tivoli Village.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 848,042 New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus, out of more than 23 million tests that were administered statewide. There has been a total of 28,598 COVID-19 related deaths reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.