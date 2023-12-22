Man Killed While Trying To Cross Road In Town Of Poughkeepsie

The incident happened in Dutchess County on Thursday, Dec. 21 around 6:50 p.m., when a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 60-year-old Pleasant Valley resident struck a pedestrian while driving west on Dutchess Turnpike (Route 44) in the area of Darrow Place in the Town of Poughkeepsie, the town's police department announced.

The pedestrian, a 70-year-old Town of Poughkeepsie resident whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The crash caused authorities to close Route 44 until around 10:10 p.m. while an investigation was conducted.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, which is still ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department Traffic Division at 845-790-4686.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

