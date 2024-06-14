Thunderstorm in Vicinity 73°

Lane Reductions Expected Along I-84 in Dutchess County

Motorists in Dutchess County can expect lane reductions on I-84 beginning next week.

I-84 in Dutchess County will be reduced to one lane in each direction in the towns of Fishkill and East Fishkill.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Dutchess County Government
The State Department of Transportation is advising Dutchess County drivers that I-84 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Exit 44 (Route 52) in the Town of Fishkill and Exit 46 (Route 9) in the Town of East Fishkill.

The work will take place Mondays through Saturdays, beginning Monday, June 17, through Wednesday, July 31, between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., to facilitate bridge painting, weather permitting, DOT said.

For more information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org.

