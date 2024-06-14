Lane Reductions Expected Along I-84 in Dutchess County

The State Department of Transportation is advising Dutchess County drivers that I-84 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Exit 44 (Route 52) in the Town of Fishkill and Exit 46 (Route 9) in the Town of East Fishkill.

The work will take place Mondays through Saturdays, beginning Monday, June 17, through Wednesday, July 31, between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., to facilitate bridge painting, weather permitting, DOT said.

For more information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org.

