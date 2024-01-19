Former LaGrange Fire Chief, Owner Of Catering Business Dies At 70

Ulster County resident Michael B. Hackett, of Highland, passed away on Monday, Jan. 15. He was born on Sunday, June 7, 1953, in Poughkeepsie, to the late Francis and the late Rita (McGrath) Hackett, according to his obituary.

He was a resident all of his life. He was a graduate of Roy C. Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls and a member of St. Martin de Porres Church in Poughkeepsie, his obituary said,

Retired from Geodis/IBM of Poughkeepsie as well as the past chief of IBM Emergency Control, Hackett owned his own catering company known as Michael B’s Catering.

He was known throughout the area as a founding member of the Dutchess County Hazmat Team and was a past Chief and Commissioner of the LaGrange Fire District where he spent many hours at Station 3, and was a life member, his obituary said,

He was also a member of the Wappingers ELKs and a member of the LaGrange Fire Department Ski team.

"Mike was passionate about cooking and caring for the family's horses, dogs, and cats," according to his obituary. "He enjoyed traveling to the casinos and golfing."

Survivors include spouse Diann Hackett of Highland; daughter and son-in-law Brianne and Ryan Valentino, of Hudson; daughter Megan Hackett and fiancé Jose Andrade of Highland; mother-in-law Priscilla Murray of LaGrange, brother-in-laws Edward Murray and Joseph Mangi of Poughkeepsie and sister-in-law Jackie Murray and Christopher Foley, Massachusetts.

Friends may call on Sunday, Jan. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Jan. 22, at 9:30 AM from St. Martin de Porres Church, Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to Hudson Valley Animal Rescue at http://www.hvars.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.