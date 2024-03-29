Fair 54°

Fishkill Man Accused Of Displaying Gun To City Hall Employee While Paying Water Bill

An 89-year-old Hudson Valley man has been charged with menacing after he allegedly displayed a gun in front of a local government employee while paying his water bill.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
The incident occurred in Dutchess County at the Fishkill City Hall on Wednesday, March 20.

The employee reported the confrontation and Fishkill Police Detectives responded to investigate.

The employee reported John Jackson, of the town of Fishkill, displayed a handgun while at the clerk's office paying his water bill, police said.

After an investigation detectives identified Jackson and interviewed him, after the interview, he was arrested and charged with menacing and his handgun was seized, police said.

Jackson was arraigned in town court and released on an appearance ticket for an April court date. 

The court issued an order of protection for the town employee and Town Hall.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

