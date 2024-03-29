Fishkill Man Accused Of Displaying Gun To City Hall Employee While Paying Water Bill

The incident occurred in Dutchess County at the Fishkill City Hall on Wednesday, March 20.

The employee reported the confrontation and Fishkill Police Detectives responded to investigate.

The employee reported John Jackson, of the town of Fishkill, displayed a handgun while at the clerk's office paying his water bill, police said.

After an investigation detectives identified Jackson and interviewed him, after the interview, he was arrested and charged with menacing and his handgun was seized, police said.

Jackson was arraigned in town court and released on an appearance ticket for an April court date.

The court issued an order of protection for the town employee and Town Hall.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

