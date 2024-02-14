Dutchess County Guns, Drugs Trafficking Networks Busted, 7 Arrested, AG Says

The networks and suspects were operating out of Dutchess County, mostly in the Poughkeepsie area, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The arrests were made on Wednesday, Feb. 14 throughout Dutchess County.

According to James, the gun trafficking network sold ghost guns and assault-style rifles and the narcotics trafficking network distributed counterfeit oxycodone pills containing deadly amounts of fentanyl in Dutchess County.

The takedowns recovered 31 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, approximately 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl with a street value of about $150,000, and approximately $55,000 in cash.

As part of a 154-count indictment, four defendants are charged with trafficking numerous firearms, including ghost guns, assault weapons, and high-capacity magazines. In addition, a 63-count indictment charges seven defendants with trafficking thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

The busts were the result of an 18-month joint investigation led by the Office of the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force, and the New York State Police special units.

The investigation began in April 2022 and centered around the activities of Muayad Qader, who sold firearms and drugs out of a Valero gas station in Lagrangeville where he worked, as well as his home in Poughkeepsie, James said.

During the investigation, Qader’s primary supplier of firearms was Jason Knapp, age 43, of Vernbank, a hamlet in the town of Union Vale, the AG said.

Knapp assembled ghost guns and supplied high-capacity magazines for Qader to sell. Qader’s other suppliers included Joseph Silverman, age 30, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Louis Gonzalez, age 53, of Lagrangeville, who supplied him with other firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Beginning in January 2023, investigators also uncovered Qader’s drug trafficking operation, in which he sourced counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl from several individuals in Dutchess County, James said.

The pills were dyed and stamped to resemble prescription oxycodone, but contained only fentanyl, putting users in grave danger, the AG added.

The investigation revealed a drug trafficking network in which Curtis Holland, age 32, of Poughkeepsie, would supply pills to Isaiah Atkins, age 27, of Poughkeepsie, who would then supply Qader’s primary source, Aaron Steppe, age 29, of Poughkeepsie, the AG's Office said.

Steppe would meet Qader at the Valero station, transporting the pills in his car. Additionally, the investigation revealed that Stephen Gary, age 39, of Lagrangeville, supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to Qader at the Valero Gas Station.

James also thanked the Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, and the Dutchess County Drug Task Force for their assistance throughout the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

