The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports that the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department are each adding additional investigators.

The Drug Task Force is made up of members from:

Dutchess County District Attorney's Office

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office

City of Beacon Police

City of Poughkeepsie Police

Town of Poughkeepsie Police

Town of East Fishkill Police

Town of Hyde Park Police

"The investigators assigned to the Drug Task Force embody unparalleled skills in narcotics-related investigations, unwavering commitment, and exceptional professionalism," said Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the Task Force.

Harris said the group's sole mission is to apprehend drug dealers to prevent senseless overdose deaths.

"The addition of these new investigators will only accelerate our already fast-paced approach to removing dangerous narcotics including fentanyl from our communities," Harris added.

This unit will remain laser-focused on narcotics and overdose deaths and the resources of the Drug Task Force are exclusively utilized to combat overdoses in Dutchess County, he added.

Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati said: "The Drug Task Force is the only dedicated narcotics unit in Dutchess County that is made up of talented narcotics investigators from multiple agencies working together as a team for one purpose, to prevent deaths in our County.”

