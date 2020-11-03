Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: School In Area Closes Due To Positive Case

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

A school in the area is closed for 10 days for in-person learning after a positive case of COVID-19.

J.V. Forrestal Elementary School in Beacon will conduct remote learning through Wednesday, Nov. 11, Beacon City School District Superintendent Matt Landahl said in a letter to the community.

In-person learning is scheduled to resume Thursday, Nov. 12.

Children only need to quarantine if they receive direct communication from the district, Landahl said.

Beacon High School and Rombout Middle School are still on track to reopen for in-person learning Thursday, Nov. 5. Landahl said an update would be provided Wednesday, Nov. 4.

