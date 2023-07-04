Mostly Cloudy 81°

SHARE

Roof Ripped Off Building At Chester School District During Round Of Severe Storms

The roof of a high school building in the Hudson Valley was peeled off during a round of severe storms.

The incident happened in Orange County when the storms swept through late Monday afternoon, July 3. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened in Orange County when the storms swept through late Monday afternoon, July 3.

The building affected in the village of Chester was the old Chester High School on Maple Avenue, which is currently used for BOCES classes.

No one was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported, according to Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions. 

After the incident, Chester Union Free School District Superintendent Catherine O'Hara said safety measures were underway to address the removal of debris.

to follow Daily Voice South Orange and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE