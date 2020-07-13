State Sen. Sue Serino Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

State Sen. Sue Serino, who represents the 41st District in the Hudson Valley, announced she has been diagnosed after undergoing a successful lumpectomy.

Serino was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a form of non-invasive breast cancer. While her lumpectomy was successful, the tumor did begin to spread before it was removed, so Serino said she will undergo radiation treatments five days per week for the next four weeks beginning as of Monday, July 13.

“Like many, I was one who routinely rescheduled mammograms, never thinking twice about putting my work or family’s schedule ahead of my health,” she said. “When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, I was looking for any reason to reschedule, but that nagging voice in my head told me to keep the appointment and thank God I did.

Serino said that the early diagnosis has “made all the difference in my course of treatment, and I am grateful to all of my doctors and the team at CareMount Medical who have been tireless partners.

“I want to utilize this opportunity to send a message to any New Yorker who has been putting off a health screening for any reason: now is the time,” she added. “I urge you to take the time to put your health first and follow through. As I have now learned first-hand, it truly can make all the difference.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.