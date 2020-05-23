Police: I-87 Traffic Stop Leads To Aggravated DWI Charge For Area Man Driving Three Times Limit

A 51-year-old man was nabbed allegedly driving drunk at three times the legal limit during a traffic stop.

The arrest took place around 11:15 p.m., Monday, May 18, in Rockland County when New York State Police stopped a vehicle on Interstate-87 in the village of South Nyack for several vehicle and traffic violations.

During the stop, the driver, Patrick A. Pierson, of West Nyack, was allegedly found to be intoxicated, said state police.

Pierson was taken into custody, and processed where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.27 percent, state police said.

He was charged with aggravated DWI and several traffic violations.

Pierson was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets returnable to the Village of South Nyack Court on Tuesday, July 7.

