Officer Injured Attempting To Arrest Shoplifter At Area Store, Police Say

A police officer was injured during a confrontation with an alleged shoplifter at a Dollar General store.

The incident took place around 12:24 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Dollar General at 534 Main St., in the City of Poughkeepsie.

When the officer attempted to place the suspect, Romairo Stroman, 40, of Hyde Park, into custody, he pushed the officer to the ground injuring the officer, said Poughkeepsie PD Det. Lt. Matt Clark.

The officer then attempted to use a taser on the suspect, but the taser failed to penetrate the suspect's clothing.

Other officers arrived and were able to place Stroman into custody.

He was charged with:

Assault

Resisting arrest

Petit larceny

