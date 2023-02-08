Contact Us
South Orange Daily Voice serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Woman Attacks 2 Others With Hammer During Orange County Fight, Police Say
Police & Fire

Car Wash Crash: Person Hit, Pinned Between 2 Vehicles In Chester, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the accident.
The area of the accident. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A person was critically injured and flown to an area hospital after being pinned between two vehicles at a Hudson Valley car wash.

The incident took place in Orange County around 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, in the village of Chester at the Hambletonian Auto Spa at 1 Bryle Place.

The person was hit when the driver of one of the vehicles being worked on backed and hit the person, pinning them, said the village of Chester Police. 

The victim was airlifted to an area hospital with critical injuries, officials said.

During the incident, a Chester firefighter was also injured when they fell out of a fire truck and injured their shoulder, police said.

The name of the victim was not released. 

to follow Daily Voice South Orange and receive free news updates.