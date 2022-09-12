Contact Us
South Orange Daily Voice serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
25-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Warwick Crash

Kathy Reakes
Police are seeking witnesses to a crash that killed a 25-year-old Monroe man.
Police are searching for witnesses after a man was killed in a single-vehicle Hudson Valley crash.

The crash took place in Orange County around 6:45 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 11 on Colonial Avenue in the village of Warwick.

"It's believed the accident had occurred several hours earlier," said Chief John Rader, of the Warwick Police.

A 25-year-old Monroe man was the victim of the motorcycle crash, Rader said.

His name has not been released pending notification of the family.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Detective Unit at 845-986-5000.  

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

