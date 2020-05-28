25 Area Residents Charged With DWI In Memorial Day Weekend State Police Stops

More than two dozen area residents were among those busted by New York State Police for alleged impaired driving over the holiday weekend.

Local residents charged:

Westchester County

On May 22, the State Police from Cortlandt arrested Ricardo L. Figueroa, 34, of Croton-on-Hudson, for DWAI Drugs, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, a felony. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the city of Peekskill, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of drugs, and in possession of approximately 0.6 grams of cocaine.

On May 22, the State Police from Lewisboro arrested Genesio J. Dasilva, 54, of Mamaroneck, for Aggravated DWI. He was traveling on State Route 138 in the town of Lewisboro, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 23, the State Police from Hawthorne arrested Gregory W. Samela, 29, of Scarsdale, for DWI. He was traveling on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the town of Greenburgh, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 23, the State Police from Stormville arrested Marco B. Yascaribay Carchipul, 27, of Peekskill, for DWI. He was traveling on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Yorktown, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 24, the State Police from Cortlandt arrested Gerson E. Venities Erazo, 41, of Ossining, for Aggravated DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the town of Cortlandt, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 24, the State Police from Brewster arrested Ludvin O. Lopez Quijada, 24, of Bedford, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 22 in the town of Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 25, the State Police from Cortlandt arrested Andre F. Bejarano, 19, of Cronton-on-Hudson, for DWAI Drugs. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the village of Croton-on-Hudson, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of drugs, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 25, the State Police from Cortlandt arrested Susan Flores, 39, of Ossining, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 9 in the city of Peekskill, when she was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 25, the State Police from Cortlandt arrested Marra A. Lindsay, 19, of Cortlandt, for DWAI Drugs. She was traveling on East Main Street in the town of Cortlandt, when she was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 25, the State Police from Dover Plains arrested Manuel T. Pereiras, 28, of White Plains, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 22 in the town of Amenia, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Putnam County

On May 23, the State Police from East Fishkill arrested Christopher C. Constance, 40, of Carmel, for Aggravated DWI with a prior conviction, a felony. He was traveling on Interstate 84 in the town of Kent, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 24, the State Police from Brewster arrested Gilberto Romero Perez, 51, of Brewster, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 22 in the town of Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On May 22, the State Police from Poughkeepsie arrested Peter J. Pasqualini Jr., 22, of East Fishkill, for Aggravated DWI. He was traveling on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Lagrange, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 23, the State Police from Rhinebeck arrested Adam H. Lancaster, 22, of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. He was traveling on East Market Street in the town of Hyde Park, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 23, the State Police from Stormville arrested Rodney J. Pierresaint, 44, of Fishkill, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 82 in the town of East Fishkill, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 24, the State Police from Rhinebeck arrested Maxwell A. Wood, 24, of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the town of Hyde Park, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 25, the State Police from Wappinger arrested Justin M. Davies, 29, of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the town of Poughkeepsie, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 25, the State Police from Wappinger arrested Artreio J. Robertson, 50, of Hyde Park, for DWI with three prior convictions, a felony, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, a felony. He was traveling on South Grand Avenue in the city of Poughkeepsie, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol with a suspended licensed, and was subsequently arrested.

Orange County

On May 23, the State Police from Wappinger arrested Joseph Fulton, 37, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 84 in the town of Fishkill, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Fairfield County

On May 23, the State Police from Brewster arrested Sandro O. Yunga Damian, 31, of Danbury, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 684 in the town of Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 23, the State Police from Brewster arrested John M. Sommerer, 29, of Ridgefield, for DWI. He was traveling on Danbury Road in the town of Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 24, the State Police from Brewster arrested Michael J. Hulse, 48, of Danbury, for DWI. He was traveling on Danbury Road in the town of Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 25, the State Police from Somers arrested Courtney J. Fleming, 30, of Danbury, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 684 in the town of Bedford, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Litchfield County

On May 24, the State Police from Brewster arrested Cindy V. Pineda, 20, of New Milford, for DWI. She was traveling on Danbury Road in the town of Southeast, when she was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 25, the State Police from Dover Plains arrested Travis W. Lapoint, 39, of Kent, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 55 in the town of Dover, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.