Fatal Crash: 36-Year-Old Woman ID'd After Being Hit By Compact SUV In Woodbury

A woman hit was killed in a crash on the New York State Thruway in the region.

The crash occurred in Orange County around 1 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27 on I-87 in Woodbury killing Otsego County resident Erika J. Gargan, age 36, of Schuyler Lake.

According to Tara McCormick of the New York State Police, troopers responded to a serious injury crash between a 2021 Honda CRV and a pedestrian on I-87 southbound, between exit 15a (Sloatsburg) and exit 16 (Harriman).

Gargan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Troop F BCI at 845-344-5300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

