Woman Found Dead In Overturned Vehicle In Goshen Retention Pond

New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the area after finding a vehicle in a retention pond.

The incident took place in Orange County around 12 p.m., off Exit 124 of Route 17 in the village of Goshen.

State Police Aviation located an overturned vehicle in a retention pond off exit 124 westbound on Route 17 in the village of Goshen, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

An investigation revealed there was a deceased woman in the vehicle, he added.

The investigation is ongoing and the woman has not been identified, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

