COVID-19: Popular Area Bar Closes Due To Multiple Cases

A popular area bar has been shut down due to multiple cases of COVID-19 following a special event.

According to the Sullivan County Public Health Department, the Nutshell, a bar at 6692 Route 52 in the hamlet of Lake Huntington in the Town of Cochecton, has had at least six COVID-19-positive infections since the middle of this month.

The department determined that an individual who subsequently tested positive for the novel coronavirus attended the gathering during the person's infectious period.

The department is advising anyone who was at that location on the following dates that they may have been exposed to coronavirus:

Evening of Saturday, Nov. 14 into the morning of Sunday, Nov. 15

“Reports indicate few to no attendees were wearing masks, so many people may have been exposed,” said Public Health Director Nancy McGraw. “If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider if symptoms develop, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910.”

The Nutshell’s owner told the department the business is now closed and will remain so for at least the rest of the year.

Contact investigations are ongoing; anyone who tests positive will go into mandatory isolation, and as close contacts are identified, they are encouraged to seek a test and ordered into mandatory quarantine. For an updated list of testing locations, visit www.sullivanny.us.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Possible symptoms of COVID-19 include one or more of the following:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

