COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Orange County Deaths, Cases

The number of confirmed cases and fatalities tied to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County continues to be on the rise.

As of Monday, April 27, there have now been 8,238 COVID-19 cases throughout the county, up from approximately 7,000 late last week. There have been 299 deaths tied to complications from the virus.

There are currently 183 confirmed COVID-19 patients from Orange County in the hospital, down from the weekend, with an additional 32 tests pending.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

City of Newburgh: 1,044;

City of Middletown: 833;

Wallkill: 706;

New Windsor: 677;

Palm Tree: 549

Monroe: 504

Montgomery: 488;

Warwick: 476;

Goshen: 364;

Chester: 303;

Blooming Grove: 289;

Woodbury: 257;

Wawayanda: 162;

Cornwall: 120;

Mount Hope: 108;

Highlands: 103;

City of Port Jervis; 95;

Hamptonburgh: 90;

Crawford: 76;

Deerpark: 67;

Greenville: 64;

Minisink: 62;

Tuxedo: 54.

There were 337 new COVID-19 deaths reported overnight, bringing the total to 16,599 since the outbreak began. There have been more than 282,000 confirmed cases statewide, with approximately 1,000 new patients submitted to New York hospitals in the past 24 hours.

