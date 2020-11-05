Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Orange Daily Voice serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

South Orange Daily Voice serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Launches Online Dashboard To Track How Close Regions Are To Reopening
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Orange County Cases By Town

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Orange County COVID-19 map on Monday, May 11 (the darker regions represent the most cases).
The Orange County COVID-19 map on Monday, May 11 (the darker regions represent the most cases). Photo Credit: Orange County

The death toll due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County has topped 350 since the outbreak began in early March.

As of Monday, May 11, there have been 9,690 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from approximately 9 late last week.

There were several new COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend, as the total rose to 367, according to the Orange County Department of Health.

Currently, there are 99 COVID-19 patients in Orange County hospitals, down a tick from last week. An additional 10 potential COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with results pending on whether they have the virus.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

  • City of Newburgh: 1,314;
  • City of Middletown: 1,025;
  • Wallkill: 853;
  • New Windsor: 803;
  • Palm Tree: 712;
  • Newburgh: 645;
  • Montgomery: 562;
  • Monroe: 548;
  • Warwick: 524;
  • Goshen: 418;
  • Chester: 331;
  • Blooming Grove: 327;
  • Woodbury: 278;
  • Wawayanda: 185;
  • Mount Hope: 152;
  • Cornwall: 139;
  • Hamptonburg: 135;
  • City of Port Jervis: 126;
  • Highlands: 116;
  • Crawford: 84;
  • Minisink: 75;
  • Deerpark: 73;
  • Greenville: 69;
  • Tuxedo: 61.

According to the Department of Health, there have been 1,204,650 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 337,055 testing positive for the virus. There have been 21,478 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in New York.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Orange Daily Voice!

Serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.