COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Orange County Cases By Community

There are now more than 1,650 active COVID-19 cases in Orange County as the Hudson Valley combats the second wave of the virus.

The state Department of Health reported that there were 201 newly confirmed cases in Orange County, with the number of active cases rising to 1,651.

There have now been 17,840 COVID-19 confirmed positives reported in Orange County out of more than 300,000 tests administered, according to the Department of Health.

Ninety COVID-19 patients are being treated in Orange County hospitals, with another 12 potential cases under investigation.

The overall 5.6 positive infection rate dipped slightly, but is still among the highest rates in the Hudson Valley.

New COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the county as the virus-related death toll rose to 541, up from 534 late last week.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Monday, Dec. 7:

New Windsor: 155;

City of Middletown: 154;

City of Newburgh: 147;

Warwick: 144;

Goshen: 131;

Wallkill: 124;

Newburgh: 109;

Monroe: 103;

Mongtomery: 101;

Woodbury: 68;

Chester: 67;

Blooming Grove: 66;

Cornwall: 54;

Highlands: 42;

Wawayanda: 34;

Crawford: 27;

Minisink: 21;

City of Port Jervis: 19;

Tuxedo: 17;

Palm Tree: 16;

Hamptonburgh: 13;

Deerpark: 16;

Mount Hope: 14;

Greenville: 11.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, a total of 152,287 New Yorkers were tested for COVID-19, with 4.79 percent testing positive for the virus. There were 160 new COVID-19 patients hospitalized, bringing the total to 4,602; there are 872 ICU patients being treated for the virus, and 477 are intubated after testing positive.

In the state's COVID-19 "micro-cluster" hotspots, the infection rate is at 6.57 percent, and the state's positivity rate not including those focus zones is at 4.27 percent.

Statewide since the pandemic began, 705,827 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 20.6 million who have been tested. There has been a total of 27,149 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began.

