COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Orange County Cases By Municipality

Orange County, home to some of New York's COVID-19 hotspots, continues to see a rise in cases as the positive infection rate climbs.
There were 73 new COVID-19 cases reported in Orange County, according to the state Department of Health, bringing the total to 13,548 positive tests since the pandemic began.
There are currently 40 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Orange County, with 18 under investigation with possible cases of COVID-19.
Of the 213,130 COVID-19 tests administered in Orange County, 6.4 percent of them have come back positive, down from 7 percent though the daily infection rate has been rising in recent weeks.
There have been 507 virus-related deaths in Orange County.
The recent infection rate, according to the Department of Health:
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 2,644 tests administered, resulting in 39 (1.5 percent); positive cases;
- Friday, Oct. 23: 2,452 tests administered, resulting in 71 (2.9 percent); positive cases;
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 2,062 tests administered, resulting in 44 (2.1 percent); positive cases;
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 1,113 tests administered, resulting in 18 (1.6 percent); positive cases;
- Monday, Oct. 26: 2,724 tests administered, resulting in 73 (2.7 percent); positive cases.
The average infection rate over the past seven days has climbed to 2 percent.
A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Wednesday, Oct. 28:
- City of Newburgh: 1,774;
- Palm Tree: 1,510;
- City of Middletown: 1,369;
- Wallkill: 1,076;
- New Windsor: 1,060;
- Newburgh: 904;
- Montgomery: 739;
- Monroe: 695;
- Warwick: 688;
- Goshen: 554;
- Blooming Grove: 409;
- Chester: 415;
- Woodbury: 373;
- Highlands: 288;
- Wawayanda: 251;
- Mount Hope: 219;
- Cornwall: 196;
- Hamptonburgh: 176;
- City of Port Jervis: 170;
- Crawford: 114;
- Deerpark: 98;
- Minisink: 92;
- Greenville: 90;
- Tuxedo: 87.
Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 13,945,858 COVID-19 tests, with 498,646 testing positive. A total of 25,758 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.
