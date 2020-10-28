Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Orange Daily Voice serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
South Orange Daily Voice serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury

COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Orange County Cases By Municipality

Zak Failla
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Wednesday, Oct. 28. Photo Credit: Orange County

Orange County, home to some of New York's COVID-19 hotspots, continues to see a rise in cases as the positive infection rate climbs.

There were 73 new COVID-19 cases reported in Orange County, according to the state Department of Health, bringing the total to 13,548 positive tests since the pandemic began. 

There are currently 40 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Orange County, with 18 under investigation with possible cases of COVID-19.

Of the 213,130 COVID-19 tests administered in Orange County, 6.4 percent of them have come back positive, down from 7 percent though the daily infection rate has been rising in recent weeks.

There have been 507 virus-related deaths in Orange County.

The recent infection rate, according to the Department of Health:

  • Thursday, Oct. 22: 2,644 tests administered, resulting in 39 (1.5 percent); positive cases;
  • Friday, Oct. 23: 2,452 tests administered, resulting in 71 (2.9 percent); positive cases;
  • Saturday, Oct. 24: 2,062 tests administered, resulting in 44 (2.1 percent); positive cases;
  • Sunday, Oct. 25: 1,113 tests administered, resulting in 18 (1.6 percent); positive cases;
  • Monday, Oct. 26: 2,724 tests administered, resulting in 73 (2.7 percent); positive cases.

The average infection rate over the past seven days has climbed to 2 percent.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Wednesday, Oct. 28:

  • City of Newburgh: 1,774;
  • Palm Tree: 1,510;
  • City of Middletown: 1,369;
  • Wallkill: 1,076;
  • New Windsor: 1,060;
  • Newburgh: 904;
  • Montgomery: 739;
  • Monroe: 695;
  • Warwick: 688;
  • Goshen: 554;
  • Blooming Grove: 409;
  • Chester: 415;
  • Woodbury: 373;
  • Highlands: 288;
  • Wawayanda: 251;
  • Mount Hope: 219;
  • Cornwall: 196;
  • Hamptonburgh: 176;
  • City of Port Jervis: 170;
  • Crawford: 114;
  • Deerpark: 98;
  • Minisink: 92;
  • Greenville: 90;
  • Tuxedo: 87.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 13,945,858 COVID-19 tests, with 498,646 testing positive. A total of 25,758 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

