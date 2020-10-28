COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Orange County Cases By Municipality

Orange County, home to some of New York's COVID-19 hotspots, continues to see a rise in cases as the positive infection rate climbs.

There were 73 new COVID-19 cases reported in Orange County, according to the state Department of Health, bringing the total to 13,548 positive tests since the pandemic began.

There are currently 40 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Orange County, with 18 under investigation with possible cases of COVID-19.

Of the 213,130 COVID-19 tests administered in Orange County, 6.4 percent of them have come back positive, down from 7 percent though the daily infection rate has been rising in recent weeks.

There have been 507 virus-related deaths in Orange County.

The recent infection rate, according to the Department of Health:

Thursday, Oct. 22: 2,644 tests administered, resulting in 39 (1.5 percent); positive cases;

Friday, Oct. 23: 2,452 tests administered, resulting in 71 (2.9 percent); positive cases;

Saturday, Oct. 24: 2,062 tests administered, resulting in 44 (2.1 percent); positive cases;

Sunday, Oct. 25: 1,113 tests administered, resulting in 18 (1.6 percent); positive cases;

Monday, Oct. 26: 2,724 tests administered, resulting in 73 (2.7 percent); positive cases.

The average infection rate over the past seven days has climbed to 2 percent.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Wednesday, Oct. 28:

City of Newburgh: 1,774;

Palm Tree: 1,510;

City of Middletown: 1,369;

Wallkill: 1,076;

New Windsor: 1,060;

Newburgh: 904;

Montgomery: 739;

Monroe: 695;

Warwick: 688;

Goshen: 554;

Blooming Grove: 409;

Chester: 415;

Woodbury: 373;

Highlands: 288;

Wawayanda: 251;

Mount Hope: 219;

Cornwall: 196;

Hamptonburgh: 176;

City of Port Jervis: 170;

Crawford: 114;

Deerpark: 98;

Minisink: 92;

Greenville: 90;

Tuxedo: 87.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 13,945,858 COVID-19 tests, with 498,646 testing positive. A total of 25,758 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

